Rihanna to be honored at 2026 Edison Awards

Rihanna’s hard work will be recognized at the 2026 Edison Awards. The awards ceremony, dubbed the Oscars of Innovation, celebrates “realized innovation, excellence in product design, breakthrough services, and the visionary thinkers reimagining the future,” according to its website.

“We are honored to celebrate Rihanna as a 2026 Edison Achievement Award Honoree — an undisputed icon in music, beauty, fashion, and philanthropy whose influence has shaped culture across the globe,” reads a joint post from the Instagram accounts for The Edison Awards and Rihanna. “Through her groundbreaking work with Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty, she has redefined inclusivity, creativity, and innovation across beauty and fashion.”

“Her commitment to global progress shines through the Clara Lionel Foundation, driving vital work in climate solutions, women’s entrepreneurship, arts & culture, health access & equity, and future generations,” the post continued. “Congratulations, Rihanna. You are building a legacy of impact that will inspire generations to come!”

According to the post, Rihanna makes history as the first woman of color to be honored with the Edison Achievement Award, which is given to “exceptional individuals annually who are reshaping industries and the world,” as per the award show’s website.

Rihana is one of two people taking home the award this year. Adam Silver, commissioner of the NBA, has also been named a recipient.

The Edison Awards will take place Wednesday and Thursday in Fort Myers, Florida.

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