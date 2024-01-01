RNC 2024 Day 3 updates: JD Vance gets moment in spotlight with prime-time speech

Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

(MILWAUKEE, W.I.) — Day 3 of the Republican National Convention features the prime-time debut of J.D. Vance introducing himself both to Republicans and Americans nationwide.

He’ll speak to the delegates as Donald Trump is again expected at the convention hall to watch his running mate make his national debut.

Tonight’s theme at the RNC is “Make America Strong Once Again.”

JD Vance to introduce himself to voters

Donald Trump’s running mate – the 39-year-old first-term senator from Ohio – gets his chance in the national spotlight when he makes a prime-time speech at the RNC.

J.D. Vance can be expected to tell his personal story of growing up in Middletown, Ohio, and the upbringing that inspired him to write his best-seller “Hillbilly Elegy.”

Even with that, he is largely an unfamiliar face to many Americans – even to Republicans – including those in the convention hall.

Trump can again be expected to be watching from his presidential box.

Vance will be introduced by his wife, Usha Chilukuri Vance, after strong Vance- backer Donald Trump Jr. speaks right before.

