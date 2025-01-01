Roc Nation partners with Musicow to launch music equity service provider in the US

Photo by Damjan Zibert/Soccrates/Getty Images

Roc Nation has teamed with South Korean fintech company Musicow, offering Americans the chance to invest in music royalties through “the first music equity service provider in the United States,” according to Billboard.

Thanks to the partnership, fans will now have the opportunity to earn money through their favorite musicians, creators can sell shares of their songs and music rights owners will be able to buy, trade or sell shares of their royalty revenue.

“The music industry is evolving into a shared ecosystem where fans and creators can earn together,” Roc Nation vice chairman Jay Brown told Billboard. “Our mission is not only to support and empower artists by providing the tools and services they need to build a better music ecosystem but also to give everyone access to the financial opportunities the music industry offers.”

“I’m confident that together, we have the vision, expertise, and enthusiasm to create transformative progress and unlock limitless potential,” Musicow CEO Woo Rhee added.

Musicow is expected to launch sometime in the first quarter of 2025.

