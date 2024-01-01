Rock & Roll Hall of Fame primetime special to air on New Year’s Day, featuring Mary J. Blige induction and more

Disney/Stewart Cook

ABC is airing a primetime special of the 2024 class’s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will feature highlights from the night when Mary J. Blige, Kool & the Gang, A Tribe Called Quest and Dionne Warwick were honored for connecting people through their music.

The 2024 RRHOF induction ceremony took place back on Oct. 19 at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. Mary J. was honored with a tribute performance by Lucky Daye and Ella Mai, as well as kind words from collaborators Dr. Dre and Method Man. Chuck D introduced Kool & The Gang, who took the stage to perform, and Teyana Taylor presented Dionne with her award. Following an introduction from Dave Chappelle, A Tribe Called Quest gave their speech and watched as Common, Busta Rhymes, SpliffStar, The Roots, Queen Latifah and DeLa Soul‘s Posdnuos performed in their honor.

The 2024 RRHOF induction special will air on New Year’s Day starting at 8 p.m. ET. It will be available to stream Thursday on Hulu and Disney+.

