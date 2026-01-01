Rock the Bells Festival 2026 to feature performances by LL Cool J, SWV, Lil’ Kim and more

The Rock the Bells Festival is making a return in November, with a lineup that will close out Hip-Hop History Month.

LL Cool J, SWV, Lil’ Kim and Method Man & Redman are set to perform at the event, which will also feature a set curated by D-Nice, with help from LeToya Luckett, David Banner and The LOX.

Signup for presale access is now open at rockthebellsfestival.com; the presale begins Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET and ends Thursday at 10 a.m. ET. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. ET.

The theme for this year’s event is Home for the Holidays.

“Hip-Hop has shaped the world for more than five decades, and Rock The Bells exists to honor the people who made that history and keep the culture moving upward,” Rock the Bells founder LL Cool J said in a statement. “There’s something special about seeing artists and fans from different generations come together under one roof. Bringing that energy back to Newark over Thanksgiving weekend feels right. We’re going to celebrate music, show love to the community, and close out Hip-Hop History Month together.”

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