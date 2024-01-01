Rod Wave announces Last Lap Tour

AG Touring and Mammoth, Inc.

Rod Wave is taking his Last Lap around North America. His Last Lap Tour will kick off Oct. 19 and will see him make his way across 36 arenas with help from special guests Moneybagg Yo, Toosii, Lil Poppa, Dess Dior and Eelmatic.

Stops on the tour schedule include Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Houston’s Toyota Center, Chicago’s United Center, State Farm Arena in Atlanta and the final stop: Amerant Bank Arena in Fort Lauderdale. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. More information on the tour can be found on official-rodwave.com/.

Rod Wave’s last album, Nostalgia, was released nearly ago on Sept. 15, 2023.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.