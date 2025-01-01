Rod Wave cancels rest of Last Lap Tour due to production

Alamo Records, LLC/Sony Music Entertainment

Rod Wave has decided to call off his Last Lap Tour, mainly blaming it on the status of production.

“Ok. So bout the tour. Yall no it was f***** up from the beginning because of production! They had to cancel and reschedule, and it just wasn’t making any sense. The second leg had the same problem,” he wrote on his Instagram Story Thursday, clarifying that he’s “never missed a show for nothing personal ever in my life.”

Despite enduring a foot and ankle jury, Rod says he’d been taking about three pills a day to make it through each stop. “My foot and ankle injury [have] been killin’ me the whole tour, but this is what I had to do to continue,” he added. “I [have] been mentally [whacked] out, so [please] excuse me.”

He says he ultimately canceled the trek because “if the stage and lights [are] not built right, and I paid over 13 million dollars for it, it’s not fair to me or to y’all to get a half-done show.”

“S*** completely out of my control,” he continued. He then let ticket buyers know full refunds and a “bigger and better” tour are on the way.

Rod’s announcement came after he canceled his show at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena hours before doors were to open.

The tour, supporting his Last Lap album, ran from October to December with special guests Moneybagg Yo, Toosii, Lil Poppa and Dess Dior. The second leg began on Jan. 5 and was set to wrap on Feb. 25.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.