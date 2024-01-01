Roddy Ricch releases ‘Lonely Road’ after delaying ‘The Navy Album’

Courtesy of Atlantic Records

Roddy Ricch has been on a “Lonely Road,” according to a newly released single featuring Terrace Martin. The song finds him praying to God for protection and guidance as he navigates fame, life’s many choices and the voice of Satan.

“I need help ’cause I’m blinded, God, give me direction/ Can You send me some angels for protection?” he sings on the track.

In the accompanying visual, in which Martin is seen playing his saxophone, Roddy drives through his childhood neighborhood and other areas of LA, surrounded by guardian angels, complete with their angel wings, wherever he goes.

“Lonely Road” serves as a preview to Roddy’s upcoming The Navy Album, which has been pushed back to 2025. Initially set for a Dec. 6 release, Apple Music now says the project will drop Feb. 21, with a total of 16 tracks, including “Survivor’s Remorse.”

The Navy Album is now available for preorder.

Friday also marks the five-year anniversary of Roddy’s blockbuster album, Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial. He’s celebrating the milestone with a sold-out show at Hollywood Palladium in his native Los Angeles.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.