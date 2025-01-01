Rodney ‘Darkchild’ Jerkins, George Clinton to be inducted into Songwriters Hall of Fame

Courtesy SHOF

The songwriting abilities of Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins and George Clinton have earned them a place in the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Jerkins is known for writing songs including Destiny Child‘s “Say My Name,” “The Boy Is Mine” by Brandy and Monica, Michael Jackson‘s “You Rock My World” and Lady Gaga‘s “Telephone” featuring Beyoncé and Beyoncé’s own “Deja Vu.”

Key songs in Clinton’s category include “Atomic Dog” by George Clinton, Parliament‘s “Flash Light” and “Give Up the Funk (Tear the Roof off the Sucker),” “(Not Just) Knee Deep” by Funkadelic and Bootsy Collins‘ “I’d Rather Be With You.”

“The foundation of the music industry exists because songwriters compose great songs. Without them, there is no recorded music, no concert business, no fans, or merchandising; it all starts with the song and the songwriter,” SHOF Chairman Nile Rodgers said in a statement. “We are therefore very proud that we are continually recognizing some of the culturally most important writers of all time and that this year’s slate represents not just iconic songs, but also diversity and unity across genres and ethnicity. These songwriters have enriched the lives of billions of listeners the world over. It’s our honor to honor them.”

The 2025 Induction and Awards Gala will take place June 12 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City, also honoring fellow inductees Ashley Gorley, Mike Love, Tony Macaulay and Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald and Patrick Simmons of The Doobie Brothers.

Songwriters with noteworthy discographies qualify for induction two decades after the first commercial release of a song.

