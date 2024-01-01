Rolling Loud Miami teams with Amazon Music to livestream 2024 festival

Rolling Loud, Amazon Music

With Art Basel now over, Rolling Loud is giving those in Miami another fun weekend to look forward to — but they’re not the only ones who can get in on the fun. In honor of the festival’s 10th year, Rolling Loud has partnered with Amazon Music to livestream the event, which includes a lineup of artists who have had an impact on the hip-hop genre over the past decade.

Fans will be able to stream the event Dec. 13 to Dec. 15 on Amazon Music and Rolling Loud’s Twitch channels, as well as Prime Video.

“We’re excited to be working together with Amazon Music again and bring the 10th anniversary of Rolling Loud Miami to people all over the world,” said the festival’s founders, Matt Zingler and Tariq Cherif. “Miami is our hometown and flagship festival, so we’re excited to share a decade of Rolling Loud’s legacy and showcase the energy, culture and community that have defined us for the past ten years.”

Lil Baby, JT, Don Toliver, Sexyy Red, Rick Ross, BossMan Dlow, Lay Bankz, Shaboozey and more will take the stage, with Future and Playboi Carti headlining the events. There will also be exclusive artist interviews, some activations and content featuring highlights from Rolling Loud’s 10-year history.

