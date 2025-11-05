Roots Picnic Pride to return to Philadelphia for second year

Roots Picnic Pride is returning to Philadelphia for a second year, continuing its mission to celebrate Black and queer artists and community. A partnership between Houses of Luv and the vice president of Philly Black Pride, Jacen Bowman, the event will kick off May 30 with a pre-event, followed by an on-site ballroom showcase on May 31, where Bowman will serve as commentator for a vogue performance competition.

Roots Picnic Pride will kick off the annual Roots Picnic festival, happening May 31 and June 1, and featuring performances by Lenny Kravitz, D’Angelo, Latto, Tems, GloRilla, Kaytranada and more.

“We are incredibly excited to bring Roots Picnic Pride back for the second year, expanding our celebration to include the dynamic world of ballroom,” said James June, Houses of Luv founder and Live Nation Urban creative lead. “Collaborating with Jacen for Philly Black Pride helps us to further amplify LGBTQ+ artists and culture, creating a powerful platform for visibility and celebration. I’m also thankful for having allies at Live Nation Urban for championing this community.”

“I’m beyond thrilled to be part of Roots Picnic Pride again,” Bowman adds. “This year, we’re bringing the energy of the ballroom scene directly to the festival, showcasing the incredible talent and artistry within our community. This is not just a competition; it’s a celebration of our culture, our strength, and our undeniable style. We’re making history by highlighting the art of vogue on such a prominent stage.”

Tickets for the Roots Picnic are currently on sale.

