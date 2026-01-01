Savannah Guthrie gives 1st interview since Nancy Guthrie’s abduction: ‘We are in agony’

(NEW YORK) — “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie is speaking out in her first interview nearly two months after her mother, Nancy Guthrie, was kidnapped from her Tucson, Arizona, home.

Authorities say Nancy Guthrie, 84, was abducted from her house in the early hours of Feb. 1. They have released surveillance images from outside Nancy Guthrie’s house, but the person who took her remains unidentified.

In an emotional interview with her friend and former co-host Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie said, “We are in agony.”

“It is unbearable,” she said. “And to think of what she went through.”

Savannah Guthrie said thoughts of the terror her mother experienced wakes her up each night.

“I wake up every night in the middle of the night. Every night,” she said through tears. “And in the darkness, I imagine her terror. And it is unthinkable. But those thoughts demand to be thought. And I will not hide my face. That she needs to come home now.”

“Someone needs to do the right thing,” she stressed.

The full interview with Savannah Guthrie will be released on Thursday and Friday, Kotb said.

Kotb has been filling in for Savannah Guthrie on “Today” since the abduction.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911, the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI, or the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at 520-351-4900.

ABC News’ Matt Claiborne contributed to this report.

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