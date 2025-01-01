Saweetie predicts ‘going into complete acting mode’ after releasing ‘feel-good’ debut album

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Saweetie has her sights set on acting following the release of her debut album. In an interview with InStyle, she says she anticipates being fully focused on acting in 2025.

“After I drop this album, I can foresee myself going into complete acting mode. I sent in my audition tapes before the new year, so I’m looking forward to hearing back from them,” she says. Of her potential upcoming role, she teases, “[I’d] be playing the protagonist. So, I’m really excited for this.” She added that the project is “semi-music-related.”

Of the album, Saweetie says it’s finally ready to drop, adding it has a “feel-good” and “more global sound.”

“It will address some misconceptions about myself and be authentic to the magical woman I am today. I’m showing women what it looks like to make a diamond under pressure,” she says. “Saweetie’s a human. She breaks down. She shuts down. I go through a lot of emotions. This is the moment when I’m able to finally speak, in a full project. A bad b**** got feelings too.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.