Saweetie tapped to headline Los Angeles show as part of Verizon’s Concerts in the City Series

Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images

Saweetie is heading “Back to the Streets” of Los Angeles for Verizon’s Concerts in the City Series, a free concert series created in partnership with Complex. She’ll be headlining the Los Angeles iteration, a perfect fit, as her music and style “embody the vibrant vibe of The Golden State,” according to Complex. The publication adds she shares a commitment with Verizon for innovation and continuous growth.

Saweetie’s performance will take place on Jan. 23. A sweepstakes is underway for free tickets for a lucky winner. More information can be found at verizonconcertsinthecity.com.

The rapper is not the only one taking the stage for the Concerts in the City series. Jacquees will headline the show in Atlanta, while Kane Brown will perform in Nashville and Sinéad Harnett will headline in Houston.

Saweetie also discussed with Complex her hope to drop an album in 2025. “I came in as an icy girl, but [the industry and self-expectations] pressurized me into this diamond that’s ready to shine,” she says of the project.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.