Saweetie to perform at inaugural NYC International Dance League event

Saweetie has been tapped to perform at an event by a league of dancers who, like her, use their talents to express something they feel. She is set to hit the stage during halftime at the inaugural International Dance League event, taking place May 2 at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York.

“Dancers have been choreographing to Saweetie’s music for years. There’s a reason for that, the music moves,” said IDL CEO Connor Lim said in a statement. “Having her halftime our first event in New York felt like a natural fit, the music and the moment line up perfectly.”

“Movement is alchemy. You take something you feel, something you can’t even name, and you turn it into something people can see and feel across the world,” Saweetie added. “That’s what these dancers do. That’s what I try to do with music. IDL is putting both of those things on the same stage and I’m here for it.”

IDL, according to a press release, was founded in 2025 and is the “first global professional league dedicated to dance.” The New York event marks the opener for its first global season, which will see the league’s six teams from around the globe go head-to-head for a championship win.

IDL will then make its way to Vancouver, Sydney, Seoul and Los Angeles for other scheduled events. Tickets are available for purchase on its website.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.