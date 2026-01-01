ScHoolboy Q says he’s ‘coming back’ with new album, ‘Thank Que’

ScHoolboy Q has been cooking up new music, and he’s about ready to share it with the world.

In a post on his Instagram Story Wednesday, he wrote, “New chapter. Wrapping up this 12-song album called Thank Que. Been working on this for a minute. Yes I’m coming back.”

A release date for the album has not yet been announced.

ScHoolboy last released an album, Blue Lips, in 2024, which debuted at #13 on the Billboard 200. It featured collaborations with Freddie Gibbs, Rico Nasty, Ab-Soul and Jozzy, among others.

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