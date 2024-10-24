Sean Combs accused of sexually assaulting 10-year-old in new lawsuit

Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images for Sean “Diddy” Combs

In 2005, the parents of a 10-year-old boy from LA sought to help their son’s burgeoning career and flew with him to New York to meet people in the music industry.

Sean Combs told a consultant the family hired that he wanted to meet with the boy alone, according to a new civil lawsuit filed Monday in New York.

In a hotel room, the plaintiff, referred to as John Doe in the suit, performed several rap songs for Combs, who asked him “how badly he wanted to be a star.”

When the boy responded he would “do anything,” according to the lawsuit, one of the other people present gave him a soda, and he “began feeling its effects.”

Combs then pushed the boy down and said something to the effect of “you have to do some stuff you don’t want to do sometimes,” according to the lawsuit, which then describes an alleged sexual assault.

In a separate civil lawsuit, Combs is accused of sexually assaulting a then-17-year-old boy auditioning for Making the Band.

The lawsuit said Combs groped and fondled the teen while he “emphasized his power” to control his future in the music industry.

During a second interview, Combs “instructed Plaintiff to undress … to demonstrate the ability to embody a ‘sex idol’ persona,” the lawsuit said. “This encounter also escalated into Combs forcing the Plaintiff to perform oral sex on him.”

On the third day of the audition, Combs allegedly forced the plaintiff to perform oral sex on his bodyguard. The lawsuit said he was eliminated from the competition and deemed “untrustworthy due to reservations to perform oral copulation on the bodyguard.”

The lawsuits were filed by lawyers Andrew van Arsdale and Tony Buzbee. ABC News has reached out to Combs’ lawyer for comment.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.