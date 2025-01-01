Season 4 of ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ returns in March

Starz

Power Book III: Raising Kanan will return for its fourth season in March, Starz announced Friday.

This go-round, Kanan, Raquel and the rest of the Thomas family are looking for a fresh start but are met with a huge obstacle when Unique makes his return. Seemingly killed but brought back to life in the season 3 finale, Unique is on a mission to upend the lives of the Thomas family, who are faced with the difficult truth that “you are who you are.”

“Whether the family chooses to reject or embrace the truth may be the difference between life and death,” a press release states.

Joining regulars Patina Miller (Raquel Thomas), MeKai Curtis (Kanan Stark), Joey Bada$$ (Unique), Tony Danza (Stefano Marchetti), Wendell Pierce and Erika Woods (Snaps and Pop), London Brown (Marvin Thomas), Malcolm Mays (Lou-Lou Thomas) and Hailey Kilgore (Jukebox) are new cast members Pardison Fontaine as B-Rilla and Chris Redd as Early Tyler.

Season 4 of Power Book III: Raising Kanan will debut March 7. New episodes will be available to stream every Friday on the STARZ app, as well as all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.