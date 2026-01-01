Security guard at Islamic Center of San Diego hailed as a hero

(SAN DIEGO) — Amin Abdullah, the security guard who was killed along with two others in a shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego on Monday, is being hailed as a hero as police say “his actions were heroic and undoubtedly saved lives.”

The shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego, the largest mosque in San Diego County, was reported shortly before noon local time, police said.

While officers were responding to the mosque, the police department “began to receive calls from just a couple blocks away that we had more active gunfire,” officials said at a news conference Monday.

The security guard appeared to play a “pivotal role” in keeping the shooting from “being much worse,” police said, noting that the victims were all found in front of the Islamic Center.

“His actions were heroic and undoubtedly saved lives today,” San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl said of Abdullah.

“We do believe the security guard was able to help at least minimize the situation to the front area of the mosque,” Wahl continued.

Abdullah “risked his own life to alert the school and other individuals inside regarding the active shooter. He is the definition of a hero who bravely made the ultimate sacrifice to save others over himself,” the Council on American-Islamic Relations said in a statement Tuesday.

Two other victims killed in the shooting have been identified by CAIR as Mansour Kaziha and Nader Awad.

Kaziha, known as Abu Ezz, was “a community leader who managed the mosque store for nearly 40 years and was a loving husband, father and grandfather,” CAIR said.

Awad “turned away community members from the bullets and saved lives,” CAIR said.

Sam Hamideh, whose son attends the school next to the Islamic Center, told ABC News’ San Diego affiliate KGTV that Abdullah would have done anything to help the people inside.

“Even when the day was going wrong you could just smile … he just had that kind of heart and he always really cared,” Hamideh said.

Both suspects, ages 17 and 18, are dead from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wounds, police said.

Authorities are investigating a potential motive but said the shooting is currently being considered a hate crime.

“There was definitely hate rhetoric that was involved,” Wahl said.

Anti-Islamic writings were found in the vehicle with the two teens, sources told ABC News.

“We have never experienced a tragedy like this before,” Taha Hassan, director of the Islamic Center of San Diego, said at a news conference.

Hassan said he’s sending “prayers and standing in solidarity with all the families in our community here, and also the other mosques, and all the places of worship in our beautiful city.”

Tazheen Nizam, the executive director of the San Diego chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, said in a statement, “We strongly condemn this horrifying act of violence. Our thoughts are with everyone impacted by this attack. No one should ever fear for their safety while attending prayers or studying at an elementary school.”

ABC News’ Emily Shapiro and Meredith Deliso contributed to this report.

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