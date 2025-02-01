Sei Less names meals after Lil’ Kim, Cardi B, Teyana Taylor, Ashanti and more for Women’s History Month

Disney/Randy Holmes

It’s Women’s History Month, and the New York restaurant Sei Less has chosen to honor women in hip-hop who are “shaping music and culture.” Its latest menu includes a prix fixe course with appetizers, entrees and desserts named after East Coast entertainers Lil’ Kim, Cardi B, Ice Spice, Teyana Taylor, Ashanti, Angela Yee, La La Anthony, Naturi Naughton and Angie Martinez.

The food options are named after the stars who would typically get those meals when visiting. Options include

the Ashanti chicken satay, the Ice Spice vegetable fried rice, the Cardi B lobster spoons and the Lil’ Kim chocolate mousse.

“We’re very fortunate to receive such amazing support from this incredible group of women from the greater New York area, so as a heartfelt tribute, we wanted to honor these remarkable trailblazers and their impact on culture in our own special New York way,” Sei Less founder Dara Mirjahangiry said in a statement, per Complex. “We’re proud to celebrate their creativity and influence with a special menu for Women’s History Month tailored to some of their favorite dishes whenever they visit the restaurant. They have been long-time supporters of Sei Less and this gesture is simply our unique way of expressing our gratitude.”

The exclusive Women’s History Month prix fixe menu is available through March 30.

