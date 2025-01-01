Several Tyler Perry projects coming to Netflix in 2025

Disney/Randy Holmes

Netflix unveiled the films, series and games on its 2025 slate, and among them are a few Tyler Perry projects. Here is a rundown of what’s to come:

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Destination Wedding will premiere, about Brian and ex-wife Debrah’s daughter Tiffany, who has surprised them with the news that she’s engaged to a rapper and will head to the Bahamas for a wedding taking place in two weeks. Madea will attend, bringing along the usual laughter and chaos.

Tyler Perry’s She The People is a series starring Terri J. Vaughn, Jade Novah, Jo Marie Payton and more. It chronicles Antoinette Dunkerson’s (Vaughn) successful campaign for lieutenant governor and how she manages the role and her family’s now-public image.

The star-studded Straw, which Tyler directed, wrote and produced, follows a single mother as she navigates through a series of unfortunate events that ultimately lead to an unexpected path. Taraji P. Henson, Teyana Taylor, Sherri Shepherd and Sinbad are part of the cast.



R&B features Babyface, Serayah McNeill, Tyler Lepley, Phylicia Rashad, Jermaine Dupri, Lecrae Moore, Yung Joc and more in a story about a young woman who finds the love of her life and gains a motherly figure after leaving the music scene in Atlanta to tend to an elderly widowed woman. It’s deemed a contemporary version of the Bible love story of Ruth and Boaz.

Last but not least is Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black, returning to Netflix with the second part of the first season. The show follows Kimmie and Mallory, who find themselves in each other’s lives despite being in different phases. Kimmie’s trying to make ends meet after her mother kicked her out, and Mallory has a successful business under her belt. The show returns on March 6.

