Sexyy Red delays start of tour, quietly cancels some shows

After previously shutting down rumors that her tour would be canceled over low ticket sales, Sexyy Red has pushed back the start of her Sexyy Red 4 President tour. The trek, initially set to launch Thursday in Seattle, will now start on Saturday in Atlanta.

In addition, shows originally scheduled in Portland on Friday, Oakland on Aug. 26 and New Orleans on Aug. 29 are no longer listed on Sexyy’s tour routing.

Ticketmaster has notified fans of the updates, but Sexyy has yet to address this with her fans. She was also set to make an appearance at MoneyBagg Yo‘s Larger Than Life tour stop in Memphis on Sept. 30, but that’s been removed from her tour schedule, as well.

Sexyy did, however, extend an invite to Kodak Black after he shared a post saying, “Now I understand nobody give af about me if I ain’t paying. Lonely af out here bro.”

“What up, Yak. I seen your post,” she said. “Muthaf***** don’t love you unless you got some money for them. I said I feel you, Yak. It’s OK. We finna go on tour. F*** them h***, Yak. You gone thug with me, OK? We both got some money. We gon’ thug. We gon’ have fun. F*** them broke-a** h***. I’ma turn you up.”

