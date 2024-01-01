Sexyy Red, Kodak Black, and Megan Thee Stallion and Flo Milli drop new music videos

Photo by Natasha Moustache/Getty Images

Sexyy Red‘s music video for “Fake Jammin” is out now. Based in her native St. Louis, it starts with on-screen text reading “FREE SMURK,” a call for Lil Durk to be released from prison. It then follows Sexyy and friends as they make their way through the city, visiting and dancing at a local beauty supply store and Wendy’s, which they transform into a Sexyy’s. The video premiered during Sexyy’s appearance on Kai Cenat‘s Mafiathon 2 livestream, where she brought along products from her lip gloss line, dropping Friday, gave a motivational speech and played Kai’s Extreme Noodle Hitting game.

As promised in Instagram posts shared Tuesday, Megan Thee Stallion has released the video for her Megan: Act II cut “Roc Steady” featuring Flo Milli. The clip starts off with newspaper headlines about “mysterious bite marks” and “three students found dead” at the fictional Roc Steady High. We then see Megan, a vampire and cheerleading captain, as she and the team prepare for Hottie Homecoming. When she’s not doing that, she preys on her victims, one of whom she leaves in a bathroom stall with their neck gushing blood. Meg and Flo are eventually seen together in front of the bathroom mirror before they strut down the school’s hallways. “I called Flo milli to thee studio and she kicked me and the engineer out the room for like 45 min and when I came back in I was shooookkkk #ROCSTEADY,” Meg wrote on social platform X.

Kodak Black dropped his self-directed music video for “Versatile 4.” The video finds him rapping around his car and a neighborhood decorated for the Halloween season, mentioned in the lyrics, “Murder scene, horror scene, I need a Valentine for Halloween.” The rapper’s Trill Bill mixtape arrives on Friday.

