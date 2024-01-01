Sexyy Red, one of ‘PEOPLE”s Ones to Watch in music, says she knows when her songs are going to be hits

Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Sexyy Red has been booked and busy since the success of her breakout song “Pound Town.” With tours, festival appearances, albums, a Hot 100 hit, a Gold album, celebrity features and a new lip gloss brand now under her belt, she’s been named one of PEOPLE‘s Ones to Watch in music. Speaking to the publication, she said she’s not surprised that her songs have been well received.

“I know when it’s going to be a hit,” Sexyy says. “It’s never been a time where I heard a song and I was like, ‘What? They like this?’ No, because I already be knowing when I record a song, I can feel it in my spirit. Every hit song I got, I promised to God, I said, ‘They going to like this, this is going to be a hit.'”

“I called out ‘SkeeYee.’ I called out ‘Looking For The Hoes.’ I called out ‘Pound Town.’ They definitely didn’t believe in ‘Pound Town.’ I called out ‘U My Everything.’ I called out ‘Get It Sexyy,'” she remembers. “Even my features, every time I called out a song, well, it just was like ‘I snapped out on this,’ and then I’d be like, ‘This going to go up. It’ll go up.'”

She teases that she’s been working and has “a lot of songs in the cut,” noting she “got some s*** dropping” soon.

For 2025, Sexyy predicts that she is “going to just keep going up and up.”

“I be thinking I’m doing something, then the next year comes and then it just be more s*** I got some s*** coming up in 2025 that I know is finna send me back up and then next year I’m finna to go more up,” she says.

Her full interview with People is on its website.

