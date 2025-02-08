Sexyy Red talks to ‘Dazed’ about being famous, celebrity friends and more

Photo by Michael Yarish/WBTV via Getty Images

It’s been nearly two years since Sexyy Red released her breakout record, “Pound Town,” but she’s been in the spotlight long enough to know “trying to live a normal life is difficult when you’re famous.”

Speaking to Dazed, Sexyy says fame has come with sometimes annoying fans and notes it has exposed her to more danger. “I feel like with me, the more famous I get, the more people will see me as a threat. As I get bigger and more viral, there’s going to be more and more people who want to harm me, 100 percent.”

Her success has also acquainted her with other celebrities, though she knows “they’re not all my real friends!”

“I don’t trust or know a lot of them from a can of collard greens! This is literally a job. We go to work together and we’re coworkers,” Sexyy says. “I do have genuine friendships with a few rappers though, which is nice, but I know that most of them wouldn’t hesitate to double-cross me. That’s life.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Sexyy discussed negative comments about her music, which include X-rated and sex-oriented lyrics.

“I want to show the men that we’re equal for real,” she says. “It’s about reminding them of that sometimes. A lot of my songs are freestyles to be honest; they are about hyping me and my girls up in the moment. My songs are more like pep talks.”

“I just want the people to know though, I’m a nice person too,” Red adds. “I always pray to God! I’m not no evil spirit; I’m just a carefree spirit in my raps.”

