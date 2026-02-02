Sherri Shepherd ‘not ready to throw in the towel’ on canceled talk show

The Sherri Shepherd Show might’ve been handed a cancelation notice but it won’t go down without a fight.

That’s the promise Shepherd made in a message addressed to her fans Monday, regarding news that her daytime talk show had not been renewed for another season.

“I want to be clear,” the TV host said. “I’m not ready to throw in the towel on the show just yet.”

Shepherd confirmed that while the show will continue to air episodes throughout the fall, she will be working to “continue to fight to keep the show alive.”

The entertainment talk show, which ran for four seasons since its debut in September 2022, was canceled earlier this month. A representative confirmed to Good Morning America that its ending “does not reflect on the strength of the show, its production – which has found strong creative momentum this season – or the incredibly talented Sherri Shepherd.”

“It has been my dream to have a talk show,” Shepherd said in her message. “And I’m so grateful I got the chance to do it for four seasons.”

As for future plans, Shepherd’s not exactly sure what it’ll look like but “I promise I will continue to spread joy,” she said.

