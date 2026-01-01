Shyne to receive Global Ambassador Honor at Caribbean Music Awards

Shyne has gone from Bad Boy to Caribbean Music Awards honoree. At the 2026 show, he is set to receive the Global Ambassador Honor, which recognizes his evolution from rapper to humanitarian and global advocate for Belize and the Caribbean.

Calypso Rose will be honored with the Elite Calypso Honor for bringing calypso to worldwide audiences and her overall contributions to Caribbean music.

Haitian-American singer-songwriter Alan Cavé and Patra will also receive honors for their influence on Haitian music and the global Konpa movement, and on dancehall, reggae and global Black music, respectively.

The annual Caribbean Music Awards will take place Sept. 19 under the theme Sounds of the Caribbean at the National Academy for the Performing Arts in Trinidad & Tobago. The event marks its first international iteration after being held in Brooklyn for its first three years.

Tickets and more info are available at CaribMusicAwards.com.

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