Singer D4vd target of grand jury investigation into teenage girl’s death, court filings confirm

The singer D4vd is the target of a grand jury investigation involving the death of a teenage girl whose decomposing body was discovered in the trunk of his Tesla last year, newly released court filings confirm.

The court filings involve the secretive Los Angeles County grand jury investigation. They were filed under seal in California but have come to light through the court system in Texas, where D4vd’s parents and brother live.

In petitions seeking to compel the family members to testify in Los Angeles, Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman stated that D4vd is the “target” of the grand jury investigation and alleged that the singer “may be involved in the death of 14-year-old victim Celeste Rivas Hernandez, who may have been a victim of foul play.”

ABC News has reached out to D4vd’s representatives and the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for comment on the filings.

The 20-year-old singer is alleged to have possibly committed one count of murder, according to the filings, dated Jan. 15. Hochman stated that the victim’s “severely decomposed, dismembered body” was found in the front trunk of D4vd’s abandoned, impounded Tesla on Sept. 8, 2025, at a Hollywood tow yard. Her head and torso were found in one bag, and her arms and legs in another, according to Hochman’s filings.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Craig Richman subsequently commanded D4vd’s parents and brother to appear before the grand jury earlier this month. The three fought the order and an appeals court in Texas denied their petitions for writ of habeas corpus on Feb. 9. An attorney for D4vd’s mother and father told ABC News that they then filed a writ in a higher court, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, which issued a stay on the lower court’s order commanding their appearance in California. That matter is still pending, according to the attorney.

Grand jury testimony happens in secret and it remains unclear where the Los Angeles County investigation stands. D4vd has not been arrested or charged in the matter.

The Los Angeles County medical examiner has not released the cause and manner of Celeste’s death.

The teen, from Lake Elsinore in Riverside County, was reported missing in 2024, investigators confirmed to ABC News.

According to a copy of the death certificate obtained by ABC News, her manner of death is pending investigation and her cause of death remains listed as “deferred.” Based on the date of birth listed, her remains were found a day after her 15th birthday.

She may have been dead for several weeks before her body was discovered, police said.

Officers responded to an impound lot “for a foul odor coming from a vehicle,” Los Angeles police said.

The Tesla had been at the impound lot for two days after being found abandoned on a Hollywood street, investigators said.

The towed vehicle was registered to David Anthony Burke, known professionally as D4vd, according to a senior Los Angeles Police Department source.

Sources confirmed to ABC News in November that the singer was considered a suspect in the death investigation.

