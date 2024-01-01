SiR talks challenges of performing, headspace while creating ‘Heavy’ album

Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

SiR just completed his Life is Good tour, spending roughly a month traveling across North America to perform for some of his fans. Songs from his latest album, Heavy, were sung, as were a few throwbacks from his discography, but one song excluded from the set list was “That’s Why I Love You” featuring Sabrina Claudio. Speaking to Rolling Stone, SiR reveals that track is the one he most dislikes performing.

“Sonically, amazing. Feature-wise, amazing. Lyrically, not the song I want to be singing,” SiR said. There are other songs that no longer resonate with him, but he’s learned to perform them while still being present onstage.

“Every song deserves its respect,” he says. “I try to be present through the whole set, which is a very difficult thing to do and a very daunting task. Especially how emotional some of these songs make me.”

Despite the challenge, SiR says he believes he’s “gotten good at it.”

SiR is no stranger to life’s obstacles; Heavy sums up his life in the past three years, during which he battled addiction and got sober.

“I started that playlist in the depths of my addiction, in the depths of depression, in one of the worst places,” SiR says. “Which is funny because some of the best records, man, came from that. But as I healed, as I set myself inside to heal, and focused on myself and my family, I started to see a through line of light at the end of the tunnel. But so much darkness.”

His single “Poetry in Motion” featuring Anderson .Paak is currently #11 on the Urban/R&B charts.

