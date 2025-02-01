Sky’s the limit: Ice Cube teams with Goodyear Blimp on new tour

It’s the partnership you’ve all been waiting for: Ice Cube and Goodyear Blimp.

The rapper is marking his new headlining tour, as well as the Goodyear Blimp’s 100th anniversary, by having blimp flyovers at select tour dates on his Truth to Power: 4 Decades of Attitude trek.

Of course, Ice Cube’s connection to Goodyear goes way back. In a lyric from his 1993 single “It Was a Good Day,” he rhymes, “Even saw the lights of the Goodyear Blimp and it read, ‘Ice Cube’s a Pimp.'”

The partnership kicked off Sunday in Orlando at the BIG3 Championship, a basketball league founded by Cube.

“From the beginning, I always thought you had to dream big if you really wanted to make it big,” Cube says in a statement. “The idea of the Goodyear Blimp championing my name was a metaphor for the sky being the limit, yet here we are with Goodyear as a partner and the blimp flying in the Orlando skies, saying, ‘Ice Cube’s a Pimp!’”

Goodyear is also a sponsor on Cube’s tour.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.