Slim Thug’s Houston apartment burglarized

Slim Thug‘s Houston apartment was broken into Monday while he was in San Antonio for the University of Houston vs. Florida Gators national championship basketball game.

As KHOU11 reports, police responded to a call at 11:20 p.m. Monday. They said burglars forced their way into Slim’s apartment through the front door sometime between 3:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. They managed to get away with a few items, including the rapper’s jewelry. Detectives are now looking for surveillance footage that may show the burglars as they entered or left Slim’s home. An investigation into the case is ongoing.

Slim has since responded to the news, saying, “Petty thieves hit a good lick man. They got me for my jewelry. I was slippin’ but we working on it.”

“I’m in the penthouse,” he continued. “How the f*** did they get in the penthouse, is what I wanna know. … I’ma get this insurance money. I’ma buy me a car. I ain’t buying no jewelry. I ain’t finna go crazy I got footage of n***** and everything. I ain’t going crazy over this s***.”

He alleged that the burglars also robbed him of cash and noted he doesn’t have insurance that will cover all the costs associated with his stolen items. Despite it all, he said he “ain’t tripping.”

