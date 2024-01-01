Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre release ‘Outta Da Blue’

Death Row/Aftermath/Interscope Records

Snoop Dogg has dropped another single from Snoop’s upcoming Missionary album. “Outta Da Blue” features Alus, with production by Dem Jointz, BoogzDaBest, FNZ and of course, Dr. Dre, who is also rapping on the track.

The song arrives after previously being teased in the Back in Action trailer and the live Drink Champs episode during ComplexCon. It follows the release of “Gorgeous” featuring Jhené Aiko, which will also appear on Snoop’s Missionary album.

Arriving Dec. 13, Missionary is produced by Dr. Dre, becoming the first full album he and Snoop have worked on since Snoop’s debut album, Doggystyle, back in 1993. The project features Eminem, 50 Cent, Jelly Roll, Method Man, Jhené Aiko and will be celebrated with the special edition drop of some new merch.

In other Snoop news, he’ll close out this season of Amazon Music Live, performing on the finale taking place Nov. 29. He’ll perform some of his chart-toppers, deep cuts and fan-favorite songs, adding in some snippets of songs from Missionary. Amazon Music Live airs on Prime Video and Twitch at 7 p.m. E.T.

