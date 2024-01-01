Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre reunite for first collaborative album since 1994’s ‘Doggystyle’

Death Row/Aftermath/Interscope Records

The wait is over: The highly anticipated Dr. Dre-produced Snoop Dogg album, Missionary, is officially out.

Featuring Eminem, 50 Cent, Method Man, BJ the Chicago Kid and singles “Outta Da Blue” with Anus, the Sting-assisted “Another Part of Me” and “Gorgeous” with Jhené Aiko, the album marks Snoop and Dre’s first collaborative album since Snoop debuted with Doggystyle in 1994.

“We [still] in love with what we do. I’m peaking right now and Dr. Dre see that,” says Snoop in a statement. “He brings the best out of me because he’s particular about everything I say, the way I deliver it, the f*****’ music and the concept of the songs.”

“It’s like me being a student again,” he adds to The Associated Press. “I get a chance to go back to school … and let him take me on a journey and find places for me to go that I never been.”

“This is some of the best music that I’ve ever recorded,” Dre said of Missionary in a recent interview, per a press release. “We’re better together. … It’s a love and respect. We can get in there and just have fun being creative and just experiment.”

Missionary arrives as Snoop celebrates 20 years in the game, with no signs of stopping yet. In fact, it’s the start of a new era for him and Dr. Dre.

“We’ve been fortunate enough to have our fingers on the pulse of the audience for this entire time,” Dre says. “It’s us being organic and our true selves and the audience gravitated toward that. How f*****’ blessed and lucky are we that that s*** happened?”

“Look at where we at in our career,” adds Snoop. “Look at our age. Look at what we’ve done. And we still love each other.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.