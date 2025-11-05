Snoop Dogg announces new gospel album coming April 27

Disney/Randy Holmes

Snoop Dogg is ready to take us all to church.

The rapper and entrepreneur announced on Instagram that he’s releasing a gospel album in late April.

“April 27, I’m dropping a gospel album on Death Row Records. It’s called Altar Call,” Snoop says in the Instagram video. “You heard it first. A gospel album, April 27. God is good. Won’t he do it?”

The clip also shows a glimpse of the track list, which features Jamie Foxx, October London, Robert Glasper and more. The cover art is a tribute to his late mother, Beverly Tate, who passed away in 2021.

Snoop previously released a gospel album in 2018 called Bible of Love.

