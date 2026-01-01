Level Up Campaign
Snoop Dogg honors Tupac Shakur and their 1996 collab with new wine

Snoog Dogg is paying homage to Tupac Shakur with the introduction of a new wine.

2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted is named after their 1996 collaboration of the same name, which celebrates its milestone 30th anniversary this year. The wine label includes a written tribute to Tupac; a design featuring photos of both rappers at the 1996 VMA Awards; and a QR code that gives buyers access to Snoop’s tribute, and archival footage of him and Tupac.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been 30 years since Pac and I got together to make ‘2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted.’ Nobody did it like us, and I can’t think of a better way to honor his legacy than with a drink,” Snoop said in a statement. “This wine is perfect for celebrating with loved ones, and I’m looking forward to the people pourin’ a little out with me for my friend.”

He’s seen pouring out the drink in a tribute film in which he looks back on their time together. The film also features behind-the-scenes footage from the “2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted” music video.

More information, including a note Snoop wrote about his and Tupac’s life journeys, can be found on calibysnoop.com.

