Snoop Dogg named first-ever honorary Olympics coach for Team USA

Snoop Dogg‘s Olympic roles have evolved, as he’s been named Team USA’s first-ever honorary coach for the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympic Winter Games.

He’s joined the “Team Behind the Team at the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee,” he wrote on LinkedIn. He says his first order of business is to “shine a light on the Team USA Fund … the crew that provides real resources for athlete training, education, mental health, career transition, and everything athletes need to thrive on and off the field of play.”

“From the moment I rolled into Paris, I was instantly welcomed into the USOPC family. I felt the energy, the pride, and the love of sport that makes this team special,” Snoop wrote. “The way the staff lifts up the athletes … the way the athletes inspire the world … it had me hooked from day one.”

“So I’m jumping in as Team USA’s first honorary coach, a role that’s all about celebrating and supporting athletes beyond what fans see on the field of play,” Snoop continued. “I’m here to bring my voice, my heart, and maybe a little wisdom from the sidelines … to help motivate Team USA, shine a light on the full athlete journey and uplift the people who make their dreams possible.”

As previously reported, Snoop has reteamed with NBC for another year as a correspondent for the Milano Cortina Olympics. He previously worked for the network in 2024, providing coverage during the Paris Summer Olympics.

