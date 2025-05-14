Snoop Dogg releases new album, ‘Iz It A Crime?’

Death Row Records

Iz It A Crime? is the question Snoop Dogg asks on his brand-new album when discussing several of his recent moves. Released just months after The Missionary, his collaborative project with Dr. Dre, the new album sees him addressing certain matters, including his tension with Suge Knight, the loss of some loved ones and the backlash following his performance at the Crypto Ball during President Donald Trump‘s inauguration, which he says was actually the inspiration for the record.

“That’s why I made this album,” Snoop said at a private listening event Wednesday, the New York Post reports. “I felt like there was a lot of unanswered questions over the past six months. And I just wanted to answer them through my music.”

“It’s therapy for me to be able to express myself [through] my art,” Snoop continued. “Therapeutically, I was able to get off some answers that may have people trying to figure out where I’m going from here.”

Iz It A Crime? is now available on all streaming services, including Spotify, despite his issues with the way the platform pays its artists for streams. Wiz Khalifa, October London, Pharrell Williams, Sexyy Red and more are featured on the album, which was released alongside a movie of the same name.

