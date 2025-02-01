Snoop Dogg set to headline Netflix’s ‘NFL Christmas Gameday’ halftime show

Snoop Dogg is set to headline Netflix’s NFL Christmas Gameday.

Following Beyoncé‘s halftime performance in 2024, Snoop will bring his hits center stage on Dec. 25. Snoop’s Holiday Halftime Party will take place at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis during the matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and the Detroit Lions. The performance will also feature some surprise guests.

“NFL, Netflix and your uncle Snoop on Christmas Day? We’re servin’ up music, love and good vibes for the whole world to enjoy,” Snoop said in a statement. “That’s the kind of holiday magic Santa can’t fit in a bag.”

Snoop also shared the announcement in a video released by Netflix that takes fans through a home decked out with Christmas decorations, including Lions and Vikings stockings and helmets.

“‘Twas the night before Christmas, and all through the crib, the stockings hung proper, the vibe feeling big,” George Clinton says in the clip, as Snoop starts a record and “Drop It Like It’s Hot” begins playing.

“As the snow kept on falling, the beat started calling. From Minneapolis to L.A. where the champs come to play,” Clinton continues as the camera pans to Snoop sitting in an armchair. Snoop then adds, “We’re about to light up this Christmas in a real way.”

NFL Christmas Gameday returns to Netflix with pregame coverage beginning at 11 a.m. ET. The Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET, followed by Lions vs. Vikings at 3:30 p.m. CT. Each team will wear uniforms featuring the NFL shield backed by two candy canes.

