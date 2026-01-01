Snoop Dogg teams with Rap Snacks, welcomes Team USA to 2026 Paralympics Winter Games

Snoop Dogg has found another way to represent Black culture. In his latest venture, he teams with Do The Right Thing Snacks for a new version of Rap Snacks, the Snoop Box Kettle Chips.

“I joined Rap Snacks because it represents culture, ownership and community. With Do The Right Thing Snacks, we’re showing the youth that you don’t have to sacrifice flavor or authenticity to make better choices,” Snoop Dogg said in a statement. “We’re giving our communities options that still hit on taste, speak to our language and support a healthier lifestyle. That’s what doing the right thing really means.”

Snoop’s Rap Snacks, available at select Costco locations in three flavors, arrive following the launch of the Marathon Burger in Long Beach, his partnership with Blacc Sam, the late Nipsey Hussle’s brother.

It also comes on the heels of his message to Team USA ahead of the 2026 Milan Cortina Paralympics.

“Coach Snoop here, and you already know what time it is,” Snoop said. “You are the athletes who we define strong, and your greatness is beyond comparison. And it’s not just me. All of America is proud of each and every last one of you. All around the world, your family and friends, we love you from the D-O-double G and everybody is cheering you on. Tonight is the official start of your games so let’s do this. U-S-A, U-S-A, U-S-A, go!”

The 2026 Paralympics Winter Games in Milano and Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, kick off Friday and end on March 15.

