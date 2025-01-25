Snoop Dogg to host 2025 NFL Honors

Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Snoop Dogg‘s love for football continues to manifest in his latest gig: host of the 2025 NFL Honors.

He’ll be hosting the award show on Feb. 6 at the Saenger Theatre in New Orleans, helping to present awards and honors, including AP Defensive Player of the Year, AP MVP and the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year. He’ll also reveal the members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025.

The red carpet preshow for the NFL Honors will start at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the award show airing at 9 p.m. ET on FOX, NFL Network and streaming on NFL+.

Super Bowl LIX will take over the city three days later, with Kendrick Lamar set to perform at the halftime show.

