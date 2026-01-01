Snoop Dogg to kick things off at Long Beach’s new live music venue, Long Beach Amphitheater

A new live music venue will open in Long Beach, California, in June, so who better to help kick things off than a musician from the area?

Snoop Dogg will headline the grand opening event for the Long Beach Amphitheater, taking place on June 6.

“Opening our doors with Snoop Dogg is the perfect way to celebrate Long Beach’s rich music legacy and signals our commitment to bringing world-class entertainment to this community,” Tra Jones, general manager of Long Beach Amphitheater for Legends Global, said in a statement. “This venue will be built to honor the city’s creative spirit, and there’s no better artist to launch that mission.”

“From our neighborhoods to the global stage, Snoop Dogg has always represented this city—and now we welcome him home to open a venue that reflects our culture and captures the vibe that defines Long Beach,” added Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson.

Tickets will be available at LongBeachAmphitheater.com or Ticketmaster.com, starting with an artist presale Wednesday at 10 a.m. PT. A venue presale will follow Thursday at 10 a.m. PT, with the tickets going on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. PT.

The 11,000-person-capacity amphitheater will be the first large-scale outdoor music venue in Long Beach. Snoop’s set will get the ball rolling for its first season of performances, which include an Aug. 1 show featuring Lil Wayne with 2 Chainz and The Game as part of Tha Carter series tour, with Nas and The Roots set to hit the stage on Aug. 28.

The full lineup can be found at longbeachamp.com.

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