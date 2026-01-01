Snoop Dogg to perform at Race to Erase MS Gala

Snoop Dogg has been tapped to perform at the 33rd annual Race to Erase MS Gala, a fundraising event held by Race to Erase MS in support of research and approaches to treat and eradicate multiple sclerosis.

The event specifically benefits the foundation’s Center Without Walls program, “a unique collaboration between eight of the world’s leading MS research centers across the country who have bolstered their individual efforts on groundbreaking research into collective action with the goal of treating and, ultimately, finding a cure for MS,” according to a press release.

“Each year, the Race to Erase MS Gala unites a passionate community dedicated to finding a cure,” Race to Erase MS founder Nancy Davis said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to welcome Snoop Dogg, a true icon, whose exciting performance will bring incredible energy to an all inspiring evening.”

The gala will take place June 5 in Los Angeles, hosted by ESPN’s Jesse Palmer. It will honor Disney Entertainment Television Communications EVP Naomi Bulochnikov-Paul with the Medal of Hope, and will feature a L’AGENCE fashion show and musical performances.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and ESPN.

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