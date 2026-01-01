Snowstorm headed to Southeast: North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia declare state of emergency

(NEW YORK) — A massive snowstorm is headed to the Southeast this weekend, with blizzard conditions possible for millions.

Here’s the latest forecast:

The storm begins Friday night, bringing snow to eastern Tennessee, southern Virginia, northern South Carolina, northeastern Georgia and nearly all of North Carolina.

The brunt of the storm will hit on Saturday.

Six to 12 inches of snow is expected in Appalachia along the Tennessee-North Carolina border and in western Virginia.

Norfolk, Virginia, and other cities along the North Carolina and Virginia coast could see 7 to 12 inches of snow on Saturday and Sunday, along with wind gusts up to 70 mph.

In North Carolina, Asheville could get 5 to 7 inches of snow and Raleigh is on alert for 4 to 7 inches of snow.

Wilmington, North Carolina, could see 5 to 8 inches of snow while Charlotte could see 4 to 7 inches along with wind gusts up to 30 mph.

Further south, Charleston, South Carolina, could see get 3 to 5 inches of snow through Sunday morning, while Athens, Georgia, could see 2 to 4 inches with wind gusts up to 35 mph.

The governors of North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia have declared state of emergencies.

“The State Emergency Response Team is activated and is positioning resources across the state to quickly respond to any needs,” North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein said on social media. “Starting Friday depending where you are, please stay off the roads if you do not have to travel.”

By Sunday morning, snow may still be falling along the coasts of North Carolina, Virginia, Delaware and Massachusetts. By Sunday afternoon, much of the snow will be over, with only Massachusetts’ Cape Cod still getting snow by the evening.

The only real appreciable snow for the Northeast will be on Cape Cod, where 1 to 3 inches is possible. The rest of the Northeast coast will see flurries and likely less than an inch of accumulation.

