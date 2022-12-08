Listen to 102.3 Radio Free KJLH throughout the month of December as we get you in the mood for the season of giving with some of your favorite Christmas songs sprinkled in throughout the day, ending with the best Christmas music of all times being played every hour beginning at 6pm Christmas Eve and all day Christmas Day.!

Share the music with loved ones during holiday get-togethers.

Join KJLH as we celebrate the Sounds & Reason for the Season, helping to bring back joyous memories and make new ones.

Sponsored by the California Department of Public Health

Help protect your loved ones this holiday season. Don’t go halfway. Stay up to date. Gather safer with the latest Covid-19 vaccines and boosters. Visit myturn.ca.gov

Listen live now online or download our app from your smartphone and listen anywhere you go!