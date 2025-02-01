Sources say Lil Nas X arrested, hospitalized after video shows him roaming LA streets nearly naked

Lil Nas X was arrested and taken to the hospital after he was seen roaming down a street in Los Angeles early Thursday morning, nearly naked, sources told ABC News on Thursday.

The sources said they got a call for a man in the road in his underwear, and when Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to the scene, Lil Nas X was arrested.

The sources said some force was used, saying the rapper and singer did not go willingly.

It was unclear what Lil Nas X, born Montero Lamar Hill, was subsequently taken to the hospital for, according to the sources. An investigation is underway, the sources said.

ABC has reached out to reps for Lil Nas X for comment.

Video shared by TMZ Hip Hop earlier on Thursday shows the “Montero” rapper walking in nothing but white cowboy boots and his underwear.

In the video, he sings and interacts with the person filming, saying, “Didn’t I tell you to put the phone down? Uh oh, someone’s gonna have to pay for that.”

He also makes comments about being at a party as he struts down the street and strikes a pose.

Lil Nas X is known for his unique musical style, which blends hip-hop, pop and country influences.

His 2019 song, “Old Town Road,” became the longest-running No. 1 in Billboard history.

