Southwest Airlines pilot arrested, allegedly intoxicated, at Georgia airport ahead of flight

(GEORGIA) — A Southwest Airlines pilot was arrested this week for allegedly reporting to work at a Georgia airport intoxicated, causing his Chicago-bound flight to be delayed for hours.

The pilot, identified as 52-year-old David Allsop, was arrested at Hilton Head International Airport in Savannah on Wednesday after a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer noticed he allegedly “smelled of alcohol and appeared intoxicated,” the agency said in a statement to ABC News.

Southwest Airlines confirmed the pilot had been removed from duty and apologized to customers whose travel plans were disrupted.

The flight Allsop was scheduled to operate, Flight 3772 headed to Chicago, was delayed several hours from 6:05 a.m. to 10:56 a.m. while Southwest got a new pilot, according to the airline.

Allsop was taken into custody around 7 a.m. by the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office and charged with driving under the influence, according to the booking document obtained by ABC News.

In its statement, TSA said this event was an example of its “see something, say something” motto.

“TSA always reminds passengers that if you see something, say something, and that is exactly what our Transportation Security Officer at Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport (SAV) did when they saw something out of the norm. Upon encountering an individual in the crew screening lane who smelled of alcohol and appeared intoxicated, the TSA officer contacted local law enforcement who then engaged the individual directly,” the agency said.

“TSA maintains close relationships with our local law enforcement partners precisely for these types of situations. The TSA workforce is vigilant and always maintains heightened awareness in their efforts to secure our transportation systems and keep the traveling public safe,” the agency added.

