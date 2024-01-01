Speaker Johnson says transgender women won’t be allowed to use women’s restrooms in Capitol

Tierney L. Cross/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — House Speaker Mike Johnson said transgender women cannot use women’s restrooms in the Capitol and House office buildings. This also applies to changing rooms and locker rooms, Johnson said.

“All single-sex facilities in the Capitol and House Office Buildings — such as restrooms, changing rooms, and locker rooms — are reserved for individuals of that biological sex,” the statement said Wednesday.

Johnson continued, “It is important to note that each Member office has its own private restroom, and unisex restrooms are available throughout the Capitol.”

It’s unclear what will happen with South Carolina GOP Rep. Nancy Mace’s bill.

Mace said Tuesday that the bill she introduced to ban transgender women from using women’s restrooms at the U.S. Capitol was “absolutely” in response to Rep.-elect Sarah McBride’s entering Congress.

“Yes, and absolutely. And then some,” Mace told reporters at the Capitol.

“I’m not going to stand for a man, you know, someone with a penis, in the women’s locker room,” she said.

In terms of how Johnson plans to enforce this policy is not entirely clear, but the speaker has “general control” of facilities, according to House rules.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News’ Isabella Murray and John Parkinson contributed to this report.

