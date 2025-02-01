Stevie Wonder added as headliner to London concert series

Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Stevie Wonder has been added as a headliner to the BST Hyde Park concert series in England this summer.

The series takes place in London’s famous Hyde Park starting at the end of June and continuing through the middle of July.

Stevie will head up the second to last show on Saturday, July 12, as part of his recently announced Love, Light & Song U.K. tour. The full lineup for Stevie’s Saturday show has not been announced.

Olivia Rodrigo, Zach Bryan and Sabrina Carpenter are among the list of headliners for the other days.

As for Stevie’s Love, Light & Song tour, there are four performances slated for locations throughout the U.K. starting on July 3, according to Billboard.

A BST exclusive presale for American Express cardholders begins on March 17, while a general presale kicks off March 19. Tickets go on sale to the public March 21.

