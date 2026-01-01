Student in custody after allegedly stabbing 2 children, 1 adult at middle school: Sheriff

(DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla.) — A middle school student is in custody after allegedly stabbing two children and one adult at his Florida school on Tuesday, authorities said.

The attack — which happened in less than 45 seconds — unfolded after the suspect was dropped off at 7:17 a.m. at Walton Middle School in DeFuniak Springs in the Florida Panhandle, Sheriff Michael Adkinson said.

The school was not fully open at the time and there were about 40 students in the building, Adkinson said at a news conference.

The suspect allegedly went into a bathroom and then emerged a few minutes later wearing a mask and armed with a “sharp implement,” the sheriff said.

The boy allegedly went up to a fellow student and stabbed them multiple times, Adkinson said. He then allegedly went down the hall and attacked an adult, and then stabbed another child, the sheriff said.

The suspect fled but was apprehended near the school about seven minutes after the stabbings, Adkinson said.

The two children were seriously injured: one was life-flighted to a hospital in Pensacola and the other was taken to Fort Walton-Destin Hospital, a level two trauma center, the sheriff said. The wounded adult was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, he said.

The sheriff did not discuss a potential motive.

The school canceled classes for the day, the sheriff’s office said.

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