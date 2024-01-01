Summer Walker announces Over It Radio on Apple Music

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV

Three eras of Summer Walker unite in the promo of her newly announced radio show on Apple Music. Shared to her Instagram, the clip features three versions of the singer respectively representing the phase she was in during each one of her three albums: debut album Over It, Still Over It and the upcoming Finally Over It. They engage in conversation, each discussing their point of views in dating, using titles of the songs on their respective track lists.

“I was over it when we was playing games, when girls needed love, and no, I don’t care that I told him to come through,” says Over It Summer, to which Still Over It Summer responds, “I told you he was an ex for a reason. But I needed closure.”

Over It Radio debuts Friday at 11 a.m. PT at apple.com/overitradio featuring special guest Sexyy Red. There will be six episodes, all of which will see Walker showcase her personality in ways we’ve seen before, alongside some other women in the entertainment industry.

“I’m really happy to release my Apple Over It Radio show I had a lot of good guests & plenty of good convos getting to know everyone,” wrote Summer, who has previously spoken about having social anxiety. “For once I enjoyed my job lol it was really fun & it’s kinda nice for everyone to actually see my personality..Ive never talked this much..ever..since I’ve came into this industry lol so yay glad I’m coming out my shell. S/o to Apple, ya’ll team was so nice & fun.”

Over It Radio debuts ahead of Summer’s upcoming Finally Over It album, which is led by her single “Heart of a Woman.”

